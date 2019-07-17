Twenty-four low to moderate-income housing units are coming to 176 Bishops Walk Road on Salt Spring Island.

Salt Spring Island Community Services is receiving $2.4 million dollars from the province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund and the project will include two and three-bedroom units within eight triplex buildings.

The monthly rent is expected to range from $570 to $1,475 dollars for three-bedroom units.

The development will be close to essential amenities in the Ganges Town Centre, which includes a grocery store, community services, parks, and downtown harbour.

The local community group has provided $500,000 dollars to the project along with the two-hectare parcel of land, estimated to be worth $720,000 dollars.

The Society has also secured one million dollars in private donations.

Construction is expected to start this fall.