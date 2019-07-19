North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers had to take immediate action recently when a man brought an explosive device to the detachment, looking to dispose of it.

The detachment was evacuated and Canada Avenue in front of the building was closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit based in Surrey attended to assist in dealing with the device, it was removed and disposed of without incident.

The best way to deal with an explosive device if you encounter one is to avoid touching the device and call the RCMP and request assistance at your location.

No charges are being pursued as the man was looking for instruction on how to dispose of the explosive device.