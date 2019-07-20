The 14th BC Ferries Media Charity Golf Classic raised $50,000 dollars in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

132 people attended the event and in the last 14 years, this event has helped raise $820,000 dollars in support of programs geared toward children and families.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides supportive, nurturing relationships that are critical in supporting children and youth through the developmental stages of their lives.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also serves the Cowichan Valley.