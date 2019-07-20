Vandal Taken off BC Ferries Vessel
BC Ferries vessel docking. (Justin Goulet, mycomoxvalleynow.com staff)
Taking your pet on a BC Ferries vessel can be stressful, but this man took out his frustrations on the vehicles.
On a Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailing, a man keyed vehicles after some alarms were reportedly upsetting his dog.
Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal with a report of a possible vandal on the vehicle deck.
Officers found two vehicles with what was described as “fresh, key-like paint damage,” and arrested the man on board.
It’s unknown if this man has been charged.