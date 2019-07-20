Taking your pet on a BC Ferries vessel can be stressful, but this man took out his frustrations on the vehicles.

On a Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailing, a man keyed vehicles after some alarms were reportedly upsetting his dog.

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal with a report of a possible vandal on the vehicle deck.

Officers found two vehicles with what was described as “fresh, key-like paint damage,” and arrested the man on board.

It’s unknown if this man has been charged.