Nanaimo RCMP recently clocked the driver of a white Chevrolet Cavalier going more than 40 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

The driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This vehicle was also believed to be associated with a stolen E-bike that was recovered and the investigator of that file showed up to arrest the driver for being in possession of the bike the day prior.

The driver is expected to be in court on October 1, charges haven’t been laid and the man hasn’t been identified.

If you have any information about any crimes call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.