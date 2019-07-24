Salaries that will make your head spin
50 and 20 dollar bills spread out. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.
Finance Minister Carole James has released the salaries of the top BC government-corporate executives.
These executives went home with nearly $5.28 million in salaries, benefits and pension contributions.
The figures were part of what James called “ensuring that executive compensation is fair and transparent for the public.”
The numbers below indicate the total compensation of the top ten executives including salary, bonuses, benefits, pensions, and all other sources of income.
Earnings:
Powerex President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Bechard: $938,499
University of British Columbia President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono: $601,772
BC Hydro President and Chief Operating Officer Chris O’Riley: $554,900
BC Securities Commission chair Brenda Leong: $502,848
BC Pavilion Corporation President and CEO Ken Cretney: $472,951
ICBC president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez: $468,783
The University of British Columbia Vice-President Academic and Provost Andrew Szeri: $444,415
Simon Fraser University President Andrew Petter: $439,910
The University of Victoria President and Vice-Chancellor James Cassels: $432,979
BC Hydro Executive Vice-President, operations Mark Poweska: $422,746