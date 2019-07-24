Finance Minister Carole James has released the salaries of the top BC government-corporate executives.

These executives went home with nearly $5.28 million in salaries, benefits and pension contributions.

The figures were part of what James called “ensuring that executive compensation is fair and transparent for the public.”

The numbers below indicate the total compensation of the top ten executives including salary, bonuses, benefits, pensions, and all other sources of income.

Earnings:

Powerex President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Bechard: $938,499

University of British Columbia President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono: $601,772

BC Hydro President and Chief Operating Officer Chris O’Riley: $554,900

BC Securities Commission chair Brenda Leong: $502,848

BC Pavilion Corporation President and CEO Ken Cretney: $472,951

ICBC president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez: $468,783

The University of British Columbia Vice-President Academic and Provost Andrew Szeri: $444,415

Simon Fraser University President Andrew Petter: $439,910

The University of Victoria President and Vice-Chancellor James Cassels: $432,979

BC Hydro Executive Vice-President, operations Mark Poweska: $422,746