The Nanaimo RCMP is in possession of an autographed Easton hockey stick found in a vehicle parked off Highway 19, north of Mostar Road.

RCMP believe the incident happened on the evening of July 19.

The owner of the vehicle didn’t recognize the hockey stick, which was autographed by an NHL player, but RCMP hasn’t discovered which player.

If you have any information on the owner of the stick, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.