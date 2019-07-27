A 52-year-old Crofton man has been issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, as he drove his Hyundai Tuscon into a transfer railway box.

The incident occurred in the 88-hundred block of Chemainus Road in Chemainus and there were about $60,000 dollars in property damage.

Alcohol was factor in the crash.

There were no passengers in his vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.