The BC SPCA is calling all animal lovers to help cover the costs of care for 42 neglected horses.

These horses were found suffering from malnutrition and many required treatments for serious dental and hoof problems.

Chief Prevention and Enforcement Officer with the BC SPCA, Marcie Moriarty said helping these horses have been hard, due to their fear of human handling.

Veterinary, boarding and other expenses for the care of the horses is now north of $70,000 dollars.

The animals were the subject of a legal dispute, but are now in the care of SPCA staff.

Click here to help.

You can also email rescues@spca.bc.ca for information about adoption.