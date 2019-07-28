Cheque to Town of Ladysmith. Supplied by the Town of Ladysmith.

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games just passed the one year anniversary and the Town of Ladysmith has received $10,000 dollars in funding.

The funding comes from the legacy fund and on July 19 of last year, the opening ceremonies of the BC Summer Games kicked off at Laketown Ranch.

More than 8,500 hundred athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and families attended the event, a celebration of sport, community, and diversity.

The money is earmarked for new competition starting blocks and lane ropes for the swimming pool at Frank Jameson Community Centre.

It’s expected this equipment will be installed between August 17 and September 6.