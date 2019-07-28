The Cowichan Valley Regional District has approved a memorandum of understanding with Cowichan Valley Youth Services.

The project will revitalize the former Aquannis Centre of the Cowichan Community Centre.

By signing this MOU, Cowichan Valley Youth Services will be allowed to move forward on renovations to accommodate the organization as a new tenant in the building, while maintaining existing recreational services.

The next step in the revitalization project is drafting a project agreement and concept design to determine the overall cost and how much funding will flow at each stage of the project.