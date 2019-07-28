Cessna 208 Crashes on Addenbroke Island
Cessna 208 crashes about 100 kilometres north of Vancouver Island. Supplied by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron Facebook page.
Four people are dead following the crash of a floatplane on Addenbroke Island, about one hundred kilometres north of the northern tip of Vancouver Island.
A spokesperson from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said a Cessna 208 floatplane crashed, adding that the visibility was low and the weather was bad.
A search and rescue operation started Friday.
There were a number of military planes and the Northern Sea Wolf Ferry on scene.