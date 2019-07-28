Cessna 208 crashes about 100 kilometres north of Vancouver Island. Supplied by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron Facebook page.

Four people are dead following the crash of a floatplane on Addenbroke Island, about one hundred kilometres north of the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

A spokesperson from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said a Cessna 208 floatplane crashed, adding that the visibility was low and the weather was bad.

A search and rescue operation started Friday.

There were a number of military planes and the Northern Sea Wolf Ferry on scene.