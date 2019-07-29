Search continues for teens wanted in connection to three murders

Manitoba RCMP continue to urge the 500 residents of York Landing, Manitoba to stay inside, lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

The manhunt for teen murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod moved 90-kilometres south of Gillam late Sunday after police received a tip. So far, officers have not confirmed whether two men spotted near the town dump are the teens, who have been on the run across four provinces.

Two children among the dead after shooting at California food festival

Police say two of the three victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California were children, one a six-year-old boy and the other a 13-year-old girl.

The 19-year-old shooter cut through a fence and opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music at the popular food festival Sunday afternoon. He wounded 12 others, then turned his assault-style rifle on police, who shot him dead.

Fight brewing over passenger rights

The federal government and the Canadian Transportation Agency are fighting an attempt by Air Canada, Porter Airlines and 15 other airlines to overturn the country’s new passenger bill of rights.

Federal lawyers say the legal challenge is “ill-founded” and should be dismissed .The head of the Air Transport Association of Canada calls the compensation packages for passengers bumped from flights, or whose luggage is lost, very high and says the new rules will trigger higher air fares.