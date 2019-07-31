Paramedics helping someone in medical distress. Supplied by Ambulance Paramedics of BC Facebook page.

All signs point to a new labour deal for BC paramedics and ambulance dispatchers.

CUPE and the province recently reached an agreement in principle.

More details will be released when the 4,500 paramedics and ambulance dispatchers complete the ratification process.

Paramedics and ambulance dispatchers are employees of BC Emergency Health Services, which is part of the Provincial Health Services Authority.