You love your furry friends, but are they actually protected when out on a road trip with you?

The Insurance Corporation of BC is reminding pet owners that these pets need some sort of restraint to ensure they don’t escape, fly forward in your vehicle, or suffer serious injuries in a crash.

Loose animals can pose a safety risk for first responders, as an animal that is disoriented or hurt may attack first responders or run into traffic.

A link to information about pet harnesses is available here.