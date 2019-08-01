Firefighters from North Cowichan’s south end fire hall responded to a house fire on Cowichan Lake Road near Berkey’s Corner in the early morning hours Tuesday.

North Cowichan’s fire investigator, Mike Dunn said the fire was intense and it’s going to be difficult determining what the cause of the fire was, as it destroyed the evidence that could have been used to determine the cause.

The building was abandoned and estimates are that it had been abandoned for about two years.

The roof and the interior were completely destroyed.

Three fire trucks attended the scene.

No one was in the house.