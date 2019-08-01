Ian Marr named President of the Association of Pacific Ports. Supplied by the Port of Nanaimo.

The Association of Pacific Ports has a new President and he’s the CEO at the Port of Nanaimo.

Ian Marr was elected to the position at the 106th Association of Pacific Ports Annual Conference last month in Portland, Oregon.

The Association of Pacific Ports is a trade and information association that was founded more than one hundred years ago, in 1913, and it was known as the Pacific Coast Association of Port Authorities (PCAPA) back then.

The PCAPA was created to promote increased efficiency and effectiveness of the ports on the Pacific.

Marr becomes the third APP president from Nanaimo, the others were Don Beaton in 1985-86 and Gino Sedola in 1995-96.

The 2020 Association of Pacific Ports Annual Conference is coming to Nanaimo from August 9-12 of next year.