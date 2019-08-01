Take a new approach to learning

The pace of the world is lightning fast and seems to only be getting faster. Technology has been blazing a new path into the future, but if people aren’t ready for it they’re the ones being left behind. That’s why St. John’s academy on Shawnigan Lake believes it’s time to take a new approach to learning.

Traditional teaching methods were based in creating the perfect factory workers. Repetition and memorization were the focal points and that left most students without the tools to adapt and flourish in a constantly changing workplace environment. St John’s Academy revolutionizes education by not focusing on memorization and instead focusing on students having a deep understanding of concepts that are covered.

St. John’s Academy sits right on the edge of picturesque Shawnigan Lake. With such an amazing natural resource, and the surrounding wilderness, there is a focus on outdoor education and activity. Students even get the chance to put on open air plays in the outdoor Amphitheatre.

Local and international students travel to attend St John’s academy for multiple reasons. The class sizes are small ensuring every student gets a lot of individual attention. This helps to ensure every student realizes their potential.

The interdisciplinary, student-centered approach to teaching ensures learning is memorable and meaningful. This approach is integral to teaching students how to use their knowledge in the best ways.

St John’s Academy wants their students to not only have the answer to questions, but to ask questions no one has before.

St John’s academy proudly recruits internationally minded faculty and encourages continued professional development. The learning environment isn’t just for students! Teachers and staff embody St. John’s Academy core value that no matter the age, there is always something more to learn.

The Faculty and staff strive to create an environment of mutual respect and understanding. With so many perspectives and opinions, students get a deeper understanding of the world around them. Students should feel like they are part of the growing global community, and the inclusive teaching styles with many perspectives give students a gateway into global opportunities.

St. John’s Academy on Shawnigan Lake is taking a modern approach to teaching their students, both local and international. Their focus on equipping students with the knowledge and confidence to find their own path, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world. Students will learn the skills to conceptualize and create the next: Uber, Amazon, or Facebook, while gaining the skills to navigate with a compass and map.

St. John’s Academy is a world class learning experience in one of Canada’s most scenic areas. Visit the St. John’s Academy on Shawnigan Lake website for more information.

Email: admissions@stjohnsacademy.ca

School Phone Number: 250-220-4888

Website address: shawniganlake.stjohnsacademy.ca

Facebook/ Instagram: St. John’s Academy Shawnigan Lake/ @stjohnsacademyshawniganlake