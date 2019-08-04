RCMP are looking for your help in identifying those responsible for a hit and run in the 17-hundred block of Cowichan Bay Road in Cowichan Bay recently.

The suspect took a slow corner too fast while travelling northbound on Cowichan Bay Road, hitting an Audi S5 and a Mazda CX5.

The suspect vehicle was accompanied by someone in another vehicle and both left the scene of the accident, but that vehicle dropped parts at the scene.

Police believe, based on that evidence, the suspect was driving a light grey or white BMW sedan with a rear spoiler and the vehicle year is between 1985 and 1993.

Along with the Audi S5 and Mazda CX5, the suspect’s vehicle sustained significant damage.

If you have any information about those responsible for this hit and run, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.