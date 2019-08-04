The BC Ombudsperson’s annual report has identified two BC ministries generate more work for his office than any of the other 18.

Jay Chalke’s report indicates that his office dealt with more than 1,200 complaints about the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The Ombudsperson said he’s hopeful that the needs of people involved with those ministries will be dealt with fairly.

The BC Ombudsperson’s office has oversight over more than one thousand public sector organizations in the province and received just under eight thousand complaints and inquiries for the year 2018-19.