Thieves stole catalytic converters from six newer vehicles at a South Cowichan car dealership recently.

These parts are only worth about 15 dollars each on the black market when sold for scrap metal, but they are a major expense to the owners of the vehicles they were stolen from.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have noticed an increase in the theft of catalytic converters and urge local dealerships and vehicle owners to take safety precautions to protect themselves from these types of thefts.

There have been half a dozen police reports about these incidents this year, compared to none last year.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.