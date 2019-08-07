With a dignitary build day set for tomorrow, where mayors and councillors work on the build, Habitat for Humanity’s application window is open.

The seven families selected through the application process will take possession of a four-bedroom duplex on the corner of Glen Fields Road and Cowichan Lake Road and a six-plex on Jubilee Street in Duncan

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director for mid-Vancouver Island Marcel Aubin said the selection committee is looking for three things in particular from applicants.

“They need to have steady employment for the last three years and their willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity, so each of the families, when they come together, they’ll be required to provide five hundred hours of equity, volunteer time back into the community,” said Aubin.

Aubin said, “That’s very diverse, what we require from our families, in the past, it’s five hundred hours that they could do at the Restore or at the build.”

Applicants can also work with other non-profits, churches or other community organizations.

Aubin said the relationship between Habitat for Humanity and the families doesn’t stop on move-in day.

“We’re developing a relationship with this family, we want them to succeed, not only in getting them to our key ceremony, but we want them to succeed years after,” said Aubin. “We want them to know that that relationship is valued and that we want to be a part of that.”

The application deadline is September 6 and information on how to apply is available here.

Details about Dignitary Build Day:

Date: Thursday, August 8

Build Site: Berky’s Corner (intersection of Cowichan Lake Road and Sherman Road) behind the MonGRILLian restaurant

When: From 8:30 am – 4 pm (Juice FM – broadcasting live from 10 am – 2 pm)

Safety equipment will be provided.