The hot, dry summer continues in coastal BC and WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and outdoor workers about the risks the go along with working in the heat.

Last year in our province, there were 38 accepted claims for work-related injuries caused by heat stress.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excess sweating, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps.

Symptoms of heatstroke are more severe and include the end of sweating, increased breathing rate, confusion, seizures and, in extreme cases, cardiac arrest.

WorkSafeBC has tips for both employers and workers to prevent heat stress.