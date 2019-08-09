The money has been counted and the annual Cowichan Valley MS Bike fundraiser raised 214 thousand dollars.

The idea behind this initiative is to raise money and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

More than two hundred cyclists came together through this event and the money raised will be used to accelerate the pace of MS research breakthroughs and provide programs and services meant to enhance the lives of those affected.

The MS Bike fundraiser is the largest cycling series in North America and its an event that offers people of all ages an opportunity to ride through scenic areas of BC.