The RCMP are Looking for those Responsible for Turf Fire
Turf fire at Nanaimo and District Secondary School.
The playing field adjacent to Nanaimo and District Secondary School was the site of a fire recently.
The fire was deliberately set and initial estimates of the damage are in the ballpark of $40,000 dollars and the field will be closed for up to a month.
City of Nanaimo fire crews arrived on the scene to see a fire measuring 15 feet by 15 feet, burning in the middle of the field.
Once the fire was put out, it was determined that the fire was a result of a mattress, metal frame, and wooden pallets being set on fire.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.