The playing field adjacent to Nanaimo and District Secondary School was the site of a fire recently.

The fire was deliberately set and initial estimates of the damage are in the ballpark of $40,000 dollars and the field will be closed for up to a month.

City of Nanaimo fire crews arrived on the scene to see a fire measuring 15 feet by 15 feet, burning in the middle of the field.

Once the fire was put out, it was determined that the fire was a result of a mattress, metal frame, and wooden pallets being set on fire.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.