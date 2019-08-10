Dayne Lyons is representing the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in the Tour de Rock this year. Supplied by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The 2019 Tour de Rock is still more than five weeks away and a local constable is excited about the road ahead.

Dayne Lyons, who has worked as a constable at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment for two years, was interested in participating in the Tour de Rock right from the beginning.

That’s according to Inspector Chris Bear.

Twenty years ago, the survivability of childhood cancer hovered around 40 percent and, now that number is over 80 percent.

Constable Dayne Lyons said, “he’s so honoured to be representing the Cowichan Valley this year so we can help make that survivability rate even higher.”

The Tour de Rock arrives in the Cowichan Valley on Monday, September 30.

A link to Lyons’ team fundraising page is available here.