Delores Deedee Brown disappeared more than four years ago and investigators are asking for your help in coming forward with any new information.

Deedee was last seen partying in the early morning hours of July 27th, 2015 at the point on Penelakut Island, but never returned home.

On August 19, 2015, her body was discovered near Norway Island and investigators suspected her death was criminal in nature and a homicide investigation ensued.

In the last four years, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators continue following up on leads and are working hard to determine who is responsible for her death.

To contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit about information about Deedee Brown, call the information line at 250-380-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.