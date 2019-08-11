Two people were greeted by a heavy police presence at Thetis Lake Regional Park recently.

RCMP responded to a report of a woman holding a handgun outside the 2000-block of Gourman Place.

Police began combing the network of trails in the regional park and the handgun was later discovered to be a replica.

RCMP remind you that if you are handling a firearm, whether it’s real or fake, police will respond accordingly and you may be arrested and the subject of a criminal investigation.