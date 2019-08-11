Nanaimo RCMP are looking for this man in connection to a break and enter at Just Desserts. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

Two suspects reportedly broke into Just Desserts at 90 Front Street in Nanaimo and the RCMP want your help in identifying them.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers found the door and lock had been pried open and the suspects allegedly made off with a cash register and a small amount of cash.

Video surveillance shows two men, wearing masks and gloves, breaking into the business at 5:13 am on July 6.

If you have information about this incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.