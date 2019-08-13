B.C. mayor hoping families will get some answers from autopsy results of murder suspects

The mayor of the B.C. community that was home to two fugitives who sparked a Canada-wide manhunt says she hopes autopsy results will answer some of the questions of the families of three murder victims.

However, Sharie Minions of Port Alberni admits there may never be enough information after Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod killed themselves in northern Manitoba. The RCMP has said they will provide an update once their review is completed over the next few weeks.

Prime Minister Trudeau pleased with results of SNC-Lavalin report

Justin Trudeau is upbeat about a report on the S-N-C-Lavalin affair.

However, the prime minister says it won’t be made public until federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion releases his own report. Former Liberal cabinet Minister Anne McLellan was appointed to make recommendations on questions that arose out of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Chaos dies down at Hong Kong airport after two days of demonstrations

Chaos at Hong Kong’s main airport has died down after a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations and clashes with police.

The airport disruptions are a tactic in demonstrations against tightening of mainland China’s control over the semi-autonomous city. In the past two days about 570 flights have been cancelled and 175 delayed.