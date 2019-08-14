Physical evidence won’t tell police the “why” of B.C. killing investigation

Behaviour analysis could help figure out the motive behind two teens killing three people in B.C., causing a nationwide manhunt. A criminal profiler said evidence will only take police so far. He added things like whether there was a leader and follower is important. The RCMP said its behavioural analysis unit is assisting in the investigation of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Kids experiencing negative effects of too much screen time

Impulsivity in children could be lessened by increasing sleep and reducing screen time. The recommendations are based off findings from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology. The group said per day, kids from ages five to 13 should spend two hours or less on screens, get nine to 11 hours of sleep and at least one hour of exercise.

Social media taking time away from healthy activities like sleep and exercising

Teen girls who are on social media a lot could be compromising their mental health. A report published in The Lancet suggested the more adolescents are on social networks, the less sleep and exercise they get and the more they open themselves to cyber bullying. The study tracked almost 10,000 teens in England over a three year span.

CSIS having recruitment trouble

Operations at Canada’s spy agency might start being affected as it is having problems recruiting and keeping agents. CBC News reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service isn’t getting enough resumes from people serious about national security. Management was apparently asked to raise the problem with Canada’s Gov. Gen earlier this year.

CFIA yet to confirm whether tainted meat has entered food supply

There are fears infected meat has entered Canada’s food supply again. A deer farm in Alberta confirmed a third case of chronic wasting disease so far this year. It is related to mad cow disease and infects deer, elk, moose and caribou. The CBC didn’t get a response from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency when it asked if any tainted meat had entered the food supply.