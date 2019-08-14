Snowbirds and their pilots lined up before Cranbrook Airshow. Kyle Christensen, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.

They are rockstars everywhere they go and tonight, the Snowbirds are going to put on a show above the Nanaimo Harbour.

The City of Nanaimo is excited to host the 2019 Canadian Forces Snowbirds and their amazing aerial show is free to the public and it runs from 6 to 6:30 pm.

The show will be centered above and in front of the boat basin by the Bastion.

Parking will be available at the Bastion Street parkade, the Wallace/Wentworth parking lot, Maffeo Sutton Park and two-hour on-street parking.

There is a complete ban on the use of drones in the harbour area, come early so you can nab a parking spot and a vantage point, and you can listen to commentary at 98.7 FM.