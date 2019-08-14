MacLean’s magazine has released its list of Canada’s best communities and North Cowichan is 248th out of 415 overall.

These rankings are based on data collected in ten categories including commute, crime, affordability, taxes, and health.

While the list was littered with Vancouver Island communities, the top-ranked community was Oak Bay, coming in 15.

Salt Spring Island was 130, Nanaimo was 194, Campbell River was 209, Parksville was 210, and Port Alberni was 273.

Salmon Arm was the top BC community, coming in at number six.

Duncan failed to make the top 415.