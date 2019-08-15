A good samaritan is being credited with the Nanaimo RCMP recovering a compressor in the 100-block of Victoria Road.

At just before 2 pm on July 15, a local business owner saw a man pulling a compressor from the back of a pick-up and as the woman continued watching, she saw the man hide the compressor under his shirt and walked away with it.

She then saw the man hide the compressor behind a tree on the property.

The woman then flagged down a City of Nanaimo bylaw officer and after explaining the situation to him, he took the compressor and now RCMP are looking for its rightful owner.

The suspect is described as 5’10 with a slim build, crooked front teeth, and he was reportedly wearing a blue jacket.

If you know anyone who has had a compressor stolen from a worksite or residence, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.