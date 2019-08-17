Nanaimo RCMP and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team have arrested who they’re calling a “violent prolific multi-jurisdictional offender.

44-year-old John Wesley Shaw from North Cowichan has been arrested and charged with a number of property and weapons offences.

On Monday, Shaw and two women were found along a rural road in Nanaimo in a stolen Ford F-150 from Langford and Shaw, who has a history of fleeing police, tried to flee again and that resulted in him suffering a number of bites from a police service dog.

When police searched the vehicle they found a number of items including night-vision goggles, an extendable baton, a semi-automatic rifle with ammunition nearby, a small quantity of illegal drugs, a number of cell phones and other stolen items.

Sisters, 35-year-old Brandie Poirier (POUR-ee-eh) and 40-year-old Angela Poirer were also arrested and neither has fixed addresses.

After appearing in Nanaimo Provincial court, Shaw is facing ten charges, including four counts of Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, three charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and one count of occupying a motor vehicle, knowing that it contained a firearm.

Brandie Poirer (POUR-ee-eh) is expected in Nanaimo Provincial court on September 24th and faces seven charges.