North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recently responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Trans-Canada near Sherman Road.

RCMP officers, the North Cowichan Fire Department, EMS, South Island Traffic Services and Mainroad worked together at the scene in an effort to get southbound traffic moving as quickly as possible.

Two people were injured in the collision.

One driver was taken to Cowichan District Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to Victoria.

Investigators are hoping to speak with witnesses or people who have dashcam footage of the crash.

Call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information about this incident.