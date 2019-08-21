The big stick is getting an improved lighting system at a price tag of around $8,000 dollars.

The new lighting will provide additional functionality, as the lights will be able to display patterns and colours and are LED’s, meaning they last longer and are brighter.

The Cowichan Capitals 2019/20 season opener will also serve as an unveiling, as the new lighting system will display blue and red colours between 5 and 11 pm on September 7.

The Caps drop the puck on the new season at 6 pm against the Victoria Grizzlies.