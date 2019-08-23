The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has recovered a distinguishable bicycle near Chemainus Road and Crozier Road in Chemainus.

A concerned member of the community believes they read that the bike had been stolen on social media and, after they spotted it, they turned it over to the RCMP.

If you have recently had your bike stolen and you think this may be yours, you’re asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and provide a detailed description of the bike, along with its serial number or a photograph of your missing bike, if you can provide one.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP remind the public that they cannot accept reports of crime through social media and any tips, crime reports, or information to share with the police needs to be provided to the detachment directly.