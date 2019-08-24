Colin John, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

The trial is in connection to an attack at a home in Chemainus back in May of 2016, where 20-year-old Derek Descoteau and 16-year-old Janelle Guyatt were brutally stabbed.

Descoteau died in the attack, Guyatt suffered serious injuries.

Justice Lisa Warren released has released her decision that John is mentally unfit to continue with his second-degree murder trial.

John’s hearing to determine his mental capability ended in Duncan Court on August 15.

The prosecution completed its case in mid-December after 14 witnesses took the stand.