Fire ripped through Broken Coast Cannabis at the corner of Drinkwater Road and Highway 18 recently.

Five fire trucks and two dozen firefighters spent about five hours on site.

Company spokesperson Tamara Macgregor indicated that the extent of the damage is unknown, adding that the damage was extensive in one of the rooms.

Firefighters had to grab the personal belongings of employees, as the conditions were toxic.

Health Canada, Broken Coast Cannabis and the RCMP will work closely on this case, as police will try and determine the cause of the fire.