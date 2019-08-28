As a show of the company’s commitment to safety, BC Ferries President and CEO Mark Collins has joined the BC Safety Charter.

BC Safety Charter members share a vision to make BC the safest province to work in all of Canada and member organizations start with a commitment from those in leadership roles to advocate for workplace health and safety.

Collins says, “safety is our highest value. Maintaining a safe environment for our customers and employees requires our continued focus and diligence.”

Promoting safety, health and wellness in the workplace reduces injury rates, increases productivity and is good for long-term corporate success.

Collins is the keynote speaker at the BC Safety Charter Round Table on April 30, 2020.