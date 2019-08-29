Dispatchers are reminding the public that if they call 911, it’s necessary for them to stay on the line and provide the necessary information to the person on the other end of the phone.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recently responded to a dropped 911 call, but before the call was dropped, one person was heard repeatedly saying “Bring me a gun.”

Emergency dispatchers were able to determine the general area where the call came from, but no further information about the call or phone number were learned.

Officers attended the area around the long house on Tzouhalem Road and received full cooperation from those at a ceremony.

Police confirmed that there was no active threat to public safety, canvassed door-to-door to learn more, and ensured the safety of the ceremony participants, and those in nearby homes.

If you have information about this incident, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.