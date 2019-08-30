Nanaimo RCMP have seen an influx in child pornography cases. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

Three more child pornography investigations have been launched by the Nanaimo RCMP in the last week.

The BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE) and a number of police agencies across North America have the technology to find IP addresses, websites, and emails that are required to build an investigation against people who possess these materials.

Constable Gary O’Brien said the technology helps find people with child pornography on their computers.

“We’re seeing an issue in our community, that’s something we’re addressing, secondly, the technology that we have and the joint agencies that we share the information with, their technology is wonderful,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien continued, “We can detect these people who are involved in these types of activities. The BC ICE is incredible with the technology they have, we have police agencies across North America who are tracking and monitoring IP and web addresses.”

He said investigating child pornography cases is an exhaustive process.

“Often, there are thousands of images they have to go through, investigators have to look at these and catalogue them and determine what offences if any, were committed,” said O’Brien. “They have to go through a multitude of hard drives, cellphones, and other materials.”

“It really depends on how much information is there and how quickly they can process it,” O’Brien said.

In 2018, the Nanaimo RCMP dealt with 42 child pornography cases, compared to 15 in 2016 and 29 in 2017.

If you have information about a potential child pornography case, treat it as an emergency because the quicker someone acts, the quicker the RCMP and other authorities can save a child from abuse.

You can call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.