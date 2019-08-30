The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for your help in finding 29-year-old Howard Baker, who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Friends saw Baker at about 4 pm on Thursday at the Silver Bridge near Boys Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Family and friends are worried and want to know if he’s alright.

Howard is a First Nations man, standing 5 foot 10, weighs 150 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and orange Nike running shoes.

He has ties to the Saanichton area and has family in the Cowichan Valley.

If you know where Baker is, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.