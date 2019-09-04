The province is still looking for feedback about banning, reusing and recycling plastic.

As such, the plastics survey has been extended. Residents can fill out the CleanBC survey until September 30.

The provincial government is looking for feedback on recommendations about reducing plastic waste, including bans and expanding recycling to include single-use items.

So far, nearly 25,000 surveys have been completed.

The province said the plastics survey is one of the most popular public consultations BC has had.