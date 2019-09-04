Photo by Melanie Wasser on Unsplash

The provincial government wants your thoughts on providing paid leave from work to people suffering domestic violence.

A questionnaire is now available online for you to give feedback until October 8.

Interested groups can also make written submissions.

The consultation was started by Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, Mitzi Dean, and Labour Minister, Harry Bains.

Dean said the government is prioritizing safety and economic security for women and families.

The public input will be used to draw up changes to the Employment Standards Act.

B.C. and Alberta are the only provinces without paid leave for people facing domestic or sexual violence.