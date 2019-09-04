This is the first week of the new school year for most BC children.

The province is taking steps to ensure it will be a healthy school year for students.

An area of concern is making sure all children are properly immunized. The province is taking steps to remind parents to make sure immunizations are up to date.

Following this year’s global measles outbreak, the province took immediate action to increase immunizations and collect immunization records. These steps resulted in an increase of more than 37-thousand more children listed as fully immunized.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix says they want to introduce mandatory reporting about the status of school-age children.

The full reporting of records improves the ability of public health officials to quickly step up immunizations for children in need during an outbreak.