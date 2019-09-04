The RCMP in Nanaimo is asking for public assistance in locating a missing man.

28-year old Jason John Schnurr left his home in Nanaimo at 9:30 Monday morning and his cellphone is not active.

His family is worried because he’s dealing with significant personal difficulties.

The RCMP said there was no description of what he was wearing, but he was driving a grey 2014 Dodge pick-up, with a license plate number MR5121.

If you have any information that will help locate him you’re asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.