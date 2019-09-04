Melissa Tooshley and Anderson Joe will be in court to fix a date for sentencing later this month.

These are the two people who are accused of neglect in the animal abuse case involving Teddy the Dog.

Back in February, Veterinary Pathologist Glenna McGregor, who was responsible for determining Teddy’s cause of death, said the dog had neck lacerations two centimetres in the back and five centimetres in the front.

She also said the animal’s windpipe was exposed, the jugular veins were clotted and severed and because the veins were blocked, the head swelled to two to three times its normal size.

The case is set for 11 am on September 24.