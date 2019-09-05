Health Canada follows lead of American health agency

A warning this morning for Canadians who vape. Health Canada cautions people who use vaping products to watch out for symptoms of pulmonary illness like coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain. The warning comes after a spike in illnesses and one death linked to vaping in the United States. So far, Health Canada has not had any reports of similar illnesses here.

Hurricane Dorian packs a bigger punch

Dorian has gathered more steam and is now back to a Category 3 hurricane. The storm has knocked out power to tens of thousands of people along the southeastern U.S. seaboard and threatens deadly storm surges from Georgia to Virginia. It is expected Dorian will move into Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend as a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

Hong Kong Chief Executive on hot seat about extradition bill

Hong Kong’s leader says China supports her government’s decision to pull its extradition bill. Carrie Lam was repeatedly questioned earlier today about why it took her so long to withdraw the bill that would allow for Hong Kong residents to be extradited to China for trial. Lam didn’t directly answer but did say she hoped the decision would help the city “move forward” from months of protest.

Johnson faces third defeat in as many days

Things just seem to be getting worse for British PM Boris Johnson. He has failed in his bid to call a snap election as opposition party members abstained and Johnson couldn’t get the required amount of votes to push the motion through. But the opposition leader says he would be open to a vote next week after a bill preventing a no-deal Brexit gets royal assent.

American automakers agree to backseat alerts

American automakers have inked a deal to install electronic reminders in the backseats of vehicles by 2025. Twenty automakers agreed to install the reminders in order to help prevent heatstroke deaths of children left in back seats. The only company that did not sign on was Tesla.